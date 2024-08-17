Making news
Vietnam puts forth crucial proposals at 9th Mekong – Lancang Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
Hang, who was authorised by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son to lead a Vietnamese delegation to the meeting, highlighted five key achievements and contributions of the cooperation mechanism in recent times, including closer coordination mechanisms, more effective and practical cooperation, broader areas of collaboration, deeper involvement of various social sectors, and more tangible benefits for the people.
She made several important proposals to realise the development vision endorsed by the Mekong-Lancang leaders, emphasising that a modern and developed Mekong-Lancang region must be built on the foundation of ensuring seamless trade, investment, and connectivity among the member countries.
Hang underlined the need to expand markets, strengthen sustainable supply chains, promote transport infrastructure connectivity, prioritise enhancing scientific and technological capabilities and foster innovation by effectively implementing the Mekong-Lancang Innovation Corridor.
To build a green, sustainable, and inclusive Mekong-Lancang region, the member countries need to closely coordinate in managing and using natural resources and responding to climate change, she said.
The official affirmed that Vietnam supports the initiative to further strengthen Mekong-Lancang cooperation on water resources, and proposed the countries strengthen collaboration in flood and drought management, share hydrological data, conduct joint research, and consider establishing a Mekong-Lancang Water Day to raise awareness of sustainable management, use, and protection of the water resources in the region.
The Mekong-Lancang cooperation should continue to contribute to fostering friendly neighbourly relations and deep ties among the people of the six countries, while promoting a people-centered approach, Hang stressed, noting that this should serve as a foundation for the development of Mekong-Lancang cooperation in the next phase.
Towards the 10th founding anniversary of the Mekong-Lancang cooperation mechanism in 2025, Vietnam proposed strengthening and further diversifying people-to-people and youth exchanges, and connections between localities and businesses, and seeking new cooperation initiatives from the six countries’ young people, she said.
Vietnam's proposals and contributions were applauded by other countries and included in documents on the Mekong-Lancang cooperation orientation in the coming time.
With the theme “Towards a Safer and Cleaner Mekong-Lancang Community”, the member countries proposed many new ideas to seize opportunities from new development trends in digital transformation, green transformation, scientific and technological advances, and application of artificial intelligence to serve development.
Participants applauded Thailand and China, as co-chairs of the Mekong-Lancang cooperation mechanism, for promoting the organisatiton of the meeting to assess the implementation of directions approved by leaders of the six countries at the Mekong-Lancang Summit in December 2023, and to advance the Action Plan for Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation in 2023-2027.
The countries agreed to boost connectivity by developing rail, road, and air transport systems, ensure stable supply chains, promote smart and sustainable agriculture, strengthen climate change resilience, mitigate natural disasters, reduce air pollution, and combat cross-border crimes.
Sustainable water management remains a top priority at the meeting. The countries reaffirmed their commitments to effectively implement the action plan and supported Vietnam's proposal to host the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Ministers' Meeting on water resources cooperation in 2025.
The meeting issued a joint press communique and approved three new initiatives on enhancing cooperation in water resources management, building a clean environment, and combating cross-border crimes.
The 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held in China in 2025, aiming to boost the Mekong-Lancang cooperation, thus contributing to peace, stability, and prosperous and sustainable development in the region./.