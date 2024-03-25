Making news
Vietnam praises ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community’s priorities in 2024
Speaking at the event, Tuan commended the priorities set by the ASCC under Laos's chairmanship in 2024, believing that this year's outcomes, led by Laos, would significantly contribute to regional cooperation and solidify the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s standing and influence on both regional and international stages.
Agreeing with orientations to sustainable development, increased culture-art cooperation and empowering women and children, the Vietnamese official expressed readiness to coordinate and support the implementation of initiatives and priorities in specialised areas, such as finalising ASEAN declarations on the prevention and elimination of child labour, mutual recognition and skill development for migrant workers which are slated for submission to ASEAN high-ranking leaders; regional guidance and reports, and hosting key events.
Concluding the event, ministers and heads of delegations issued a Joint Statement and agreed in principle on a list of ASCC documents and declarations to be presented at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits later this year.
They also reached consensus on the content of the ASCC Meeting's report, which will be submitted to the ASEAN leaders./