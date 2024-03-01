Making news
Vietnam pours capital into 17 new investment projects overseas in Jan-Feb
There were 11 nations and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, with the US ranking first (26.6%), followed by New Zealand (23.5%), and Germany (21.5%).
The capital focuses on eight industries, mainly wholesale and retail (39.4%), real estate business (21.5%), and construction (20%).
In the period, Vietnamese investors did not make adjustments for their existing projects.
As of February 20, Vietnam had had 1,716 valid investment projects abroad, with a combined capital of over 22.1 billion USD, mainly in mining, agriculture, forestry and fisheries. Laos ranks first among the countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, accounting for 24.8% of the total, followed by Cambodia (13.2%), and Venezuela (8.3%)./.