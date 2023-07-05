Vietnam persistent to achieve set targets: NA leader

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the Government have agreed to propose to the NA to keep this year's growth target unchanged, and Vietnam will strive to realise the set targets, however difficult it may be, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



He made the remarks while joining other NA deputies of the northern city of Hai Phong at a meeting with voters in Vinh Bao district on July 4.



Chairman Hue said that despite complex, fast, and unpredictable developments of the world situation last year, Vietnam still succeeded in maintaining macro-economic stability, recording an economic growth rate of over 8%, and containing inflation at 3.15% while many other countries posted a low growth rate but high inflation.



Since the start of 2023, the world situation remains complicated, but Vietnam has managed to maintain macro-economic stability and keep inflation under control. The NA Standing Committee has agreed with the Government to propose the parliament keep this year's growth target unchanged, he went on.



The top legislator noted that if localities, ministries, and sectors effectively implement their public investment plans, it will help raise GDP growth by about 2%. He also expected that the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Foreigners' Entry into, Exit from, Transit through and Residence in Vietnam, approved at the fifth session, will create favourable conditions for the tourism and aviation sectors to thrive.



This August, the NA Standing Committee will coordinate with the Government and related NA agencies to hold the first national conference on the enforcement of the laws and resolutions adopted since the beginning of the 15th tenure. The event, set to take place in Hai Phong, will also assess the implementation of the NA's legal documents and decisions, as well as officials' realisation of their commitments, according to him.



At the meeting, local voters highly valued the outcomes of the recently concluded fifth sitting of the 15th NA. They expressed their hope that the commitments made at the question-and-answer session will be realised soon so as to address the issues of public concern while the laws and resolutions approved will help deal with existing problems.



They also applauded the reform of the NA's activities, which they said has influenced the performance of all-level People's Councils, helping improve the supervisory activities of People's Councils and enhance people's trust in the NA.



Appreciating local voters' opinions, the parliamentary leader also fielded their questions about different issues.



Meetings between legislators and voters are regular activities before and after each session of the parliament./.