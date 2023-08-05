Vietnam News Agency has third deputy general director

Su, born in 1972, has become one of the three deputy general directors of the VNA, the State-run news agency of Vietnam, along with Nguyen Tuan Hung and Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung.



Su graduated from the Hanoi University of Law, started her career at the VNA in 1994 as a reporter. She was promoted to the head of the diplomatic news desk of the VNA Domestic News Department in 2006, deputy head of the department in 2011 and head of the department in 2019.



Currently, she is also a member of the VNA Party Committee and Vice President of the Union of Journalists of the VNA.



The VNA is responsible for providing official information and documents of the Party and State, according to the Government’s recently-released Decree No 87/2022/NĐ-CP. It provides information in service of the Party leadership and State management; and collects and provides news through various forms of press and multimedia to be published by the mass media, and for the public and readers at home and abroad./.