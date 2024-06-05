Making news
Vietnam, Laos commit to party inspection cooperation
Tran Cam Tu, head of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission and deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, informed the guest about the socio-economic situation in Vietnam and Party inspection work, with a focus on anti-corruption efforts. He noted that since the beginning of the 13th tenure, the Party Central Committee, its Politburo, Secretariat, and Inspection Commission have issued many critical regulations and guidelines on inspection, supervision, and disciplinary work.
The Inspection Commission has thoroughly dealt with complex and prolonged cases, strictly disciplined Party organisations and members involved in corrupt practices, affirming the Party’s consistent stance against corruption and negativity, he said.
According to Tu, the cooperation agreement between the two Party inspection commissions has contributed to strengthening the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and people of the two countries.
Khamphan Phommathat, who is head of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission and the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos and President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, briefed the host about Laos’ efforts in combating corruption, the handling of public complaints and denunciations, as well as its collaboration with several ASEAN countries in the field.
In the coming time, Laos will intensify inspection work and make public the results of the work to foster public trust, he said.
He also affirmed commitment to continued close collaboration with the Vietnamese side through the exchange of delegations at all levels and training opportunities for Lao officials in Vietnam.
The two sides took the occasion to exchange valuable experiences on Party inspection, supervision, disciplinary actions, and anti-corruption efforts. They reaffirmed their dedication to upholding the cooperation agreement signed for the 2022-2026 period./.