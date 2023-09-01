Vietnam joins 12th World Chili Pepper Trade Fair in Italy

Vietnam is among exhibitors at the 12th edition of the World Chili Pepper Trade Fair in the city of Rieti, Italy, from August 30 to September 3, showcasing not only its best chili products but also other spices like pepper, tea, coffee, cinnamon and anise.

The annual event is part of the Vietnam - Italy Year 2023 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

This year, it features more than 160 booths with about 450 chili varieties from all over the world displayed. Various cultural and culinary activities are also expected to draw hundreds of thousands of chili enthusiasts and foreign visitors.

Visiting the Vietnamese stall, Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida discussed with Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung measures to promote bilateral agricultural cooperation.

Hung affirmed that with a market of 100 million people, Vietnam is a good choice for Italy to expand markets of agro-forestry-aquatic products.

Within the framework of the event, Hung attended a conference on food sovereignty, met with representatives of the Rieti Chamber of Commerce and visited several local businesses.

He affirmed that Vietnam and Italy share similarities in the economic structure with many small- and medium-sized enterprises. The two economies are complementary in terms of industries and products, and will bring great added value when cooperating with each other./.