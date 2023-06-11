Vietnam Festival held in Osaka

The Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka and the Japan’s festival organisation committee on June 10 held a ceremony to launch the Vietnam Festival 2023, an activity marking the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.

Speaking at the event, Consul General Ngo Trinh Ha said that over the past 50 years, Vietnam and Japan have built a cooperative relationship of friendship, trust, mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit.

Japan is Vietnam's leading important partner in many fields and is the country with the second-largest Vietnamese community in the world.

Ha expressed his hope and belief that with consensus, potential, and strengths, the two sides can complement each other, bringing their relationship into a new stage of effective practical development in fields.

Japanese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Yamada Kenji said that the Japan-Vietnam friendship relationship was formed through cooperation in many fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, culture, art, and people-to-people exchanges.

He noted that Vietnamese food such as pho and spring rolls are very popular in Japan. At the festival, stalls are introducing Vietnamese food and goods, he said, adding that and he wants to try the Vietnamese culinary culture.

The Vietnam Festival 2023 in Osaka takes place in two days from June 10-11 with performances by popular singers in Vietnam and Japan as well as community teams. More than 90 booths at the festival join introducing and promoting Vietnam and its culinary culture. The organisers expect more than 100,000 visitors to the festival./.