Vietnam Fatherland Front, Cuban Revolution Defence Committees enhance ties
Welcoming the CDR delegation, Chien, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, highlighted the over-60-year special relations between Vietnam and Cuba and affirmed that the fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual trust between the two Parties, States, and peoples have been reinforced unceasingly and developing strongly in all spheres.
He expressed his belief that basing on their sound relations, the VFF and CDR will continue helping to nurture the special ties and friendship between the Parties, States, and peoples of the two countries.
Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, voiced his delight that over the past years, the long-standing friendship and special solidarity between the two countries, including between the VFF and CDR, have continually been consolidated and growing comprehensively, becoming a great source of support for the revolution in each nation.
The CDR will keep joining the VFF Central Committee in future cooperation activities in order to help achieve the common goal of progressive, developed, and prosperous societies in their respective countries, he added.
At the meeting, the two sides spoke highly of their coordination results as well as the implementation of the bilateral cooperation agreement for 2012 - 2022.
They agreed on the cooperation plan for 2023 - 2028 on the basis of their functions, tasks and power, relevant legal regulations of each country, and the international treaties to which each is a party.
Accordingly, from now to 2028, the VFF and CDR will step up communications about the Vietnam - Cuba traditional friendship and all-round cooperation among people of all social strata, especially the young; increase information exchange, coordination, and mutual assistance to help maintain peace, stability, and social order and safety in each country; and support the interests of each country on the basis of the stances and viewpoints of international law and each side./.