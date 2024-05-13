Vietnam, EU join hands for clean environment

The event was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee, the EU Delegation to Vietnam, and Sun Group.



In her remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang emphasised that the protection of the marine environment is facing numerous challenges such as pollution risks posed by untreated waste and wastewater, as well as people’s limited awareness of the issue.



She said to address these challenges, aside from efforts by the entire political system, the MoFA has actively promoted cooperation with other countries and international organisations in terms of environmental protection and climate change response.



The EU and its member nations have significantly contributed to environmental protection and climate change response worldwide, she went on, noting that they have actively assisted Vietnam in this regard through cooperation projects on climate change response, biodiversity conservation, forest protection, and waste treatment, among others.



The Vietnam - EU Day in Ha Long, initiated by the MoFA, aimed to help raise businesses and people’s awareness of responsible behaviour towards the environment and the natural ecosystem, thereby helping prevent the pollution and degradation of the marine environment.



It was also meant to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation between Quang Ninh and the EU Delegation, as well as the embassies of the EU countries, contributing to the flourishing Vietnam - EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation, according to Hang.



The official added that Vietnam wishes to continue receiving the effective cooperation and assistance from the EU and its members in promoting the awareness and capacity of protecting the environment and recovering soil, forest and marine ecosystems.



For his part, Ambassador and head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier highlighted the event’s importance to Vietnam’s efforts towards green and sustainable development.



Speaking highly of Vietnam’s commitments to building a green and circular economy and achieving net zero emissions by 2050, he affirmed that the EU will always stand side by side and support the country to carry out the initiatives on climate change response and environmental protection so as to help fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals.



After the opening ceremony, nearly 200 delegates engaged in the collection of waste along Bai Chay beach and on Ha Long Bay. They were also joined by a large number of local residents and tourists./.