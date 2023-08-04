Vietnam demand China respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa

Vietnam strongly protests to China's inclusion of a part of Hoang Sa in its military exercise in the East Sea and demands that China respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel), affirmed Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press conference on August 3.



She said China's inclusion of a part of Hoang Sa, which belongs to Vietnam's sovereignty, in its military exercise in the East Sea from July 29 to August 2 constitutes a serious violation of Vietnam's sovereignty over this area and goes against the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC). It complicates the situation, and does not contribute to the ongoing negotiations between China and ASEAN on a Code of Conduct in the waters (COC) as well as to the maintenance of a peaceful, stable, and cooperative environment in the East Sea, Hang stressed.



Vietnam strongly protests and demands that China respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa and refrain from similar actions in the future, stated the diplomat./.