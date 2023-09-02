Vietnam Czech Republic’s most important trade partner in ASEAN: minister

Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jozef Sikela on September 2 affirmed that Vietnam is currently his country's most important trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Sikela cited that two-way trade in 2022 reached a record level of 2.3 billion USD, and is expected to set a new record this year.



According to him, in the first half of this year, the Czech Republic’s exports to Vietnam increased by 48%, while that of the Southeast Asian country to the Czech Republic rose by 7%.



He attributed the results to strong cooperation between the governments and businesses of the two countries.



The minister said that after his visit to Vietnam in February, his ministry is planning to hold the 8th meeting of the Czech-Vietnam Economic Joint Committee in Hanoi next year, as well as to officially participate in one of the major trade fairs in Ho Chi Minh City.



Regarding the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), he assessed that the continued implementation of the trade deal, especially the gradual reduction of Vietnam's automobile import tax rate by 78% by 2030, can significantly contribute to the expansion of the presence of his country’s automobile industry in Vietnam, and increasing export and investment projects from the Central European country./.