Vietnam considers Russia one of top priority partners: President



The Vietnamese Party, State and people always remember the significant and heartfelt support provided by the Soviet and Russian people, both historically during the fight for national independence and reunification, and in ongoing national building and safeguarding, the President said.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Speaking highly of the positive development of traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia across all channels and areas, he expressed his delight at the considerable increase in two-way trade and noted that there remains vast potential for further collaboration, especially in economy-trade-investment, infrastructure, transportation, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

He also expressed confidence that existing bilateral mechanisms will ensure the continued growth of the comprehensive strategic partnership. He welcomed the close coordination and mutual support at international forums for the sake of peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Bezdetko, for his part, pledged his continued efforts and those of the embassy to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership. He highlighted specific areas of interest for reinforcing bilateral ties, including economy-trade, national defence-security, education-training, sci-tech, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

Host and guest agreed on close coordination for thorough preparations by both countries’ relevant agencies for the upcoming Vietnam visit by President Vladimir Putin, contributing to further strengthening solidarity, traditional friendship, and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. This visit will be a milestone in the two countries' relations./.