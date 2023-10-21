Vietnam considers relations with China as top priority: President

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on October 20 while in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.



At the meeting, Thuong affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach great importance to and consider the consolidation and development of Vietnam-China relations as a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy.



He recommended both sides to deepen the essence so as to elevate the Vietnam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, while enhancing exchanges and meetings at all levels, and bolstering practical cooperation with a focus placed on developing economy and trade ties in a more sustainable and balanced way.



It is necessary to promote the import of goods, especially China's import of Vietnamese agricultural products, to bring practical benefits to farmers and consumers of both nations, he said, adding the two countries should strengthen transport connectivity, accelerate the disbursement of Chinese assistance funds to Vietnam, and join hands to remove bottlenecks for several cooperation projects.



Thuong also suggested both sides work together to create favourable conditions for the fruitfully growing bilateral relations, enhance communications work on the friendship, and organise more people-to-people exchange activities so that their people, especially the youth, have a deeper and more complete insight into the traditional friendship between the two nations.



The Vietnamese leader also called for concerted efforts from both sides to effectively control and satisfactorily settle differences at sea, respect each other's legitimate and legal interests in line with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and join hands with relevant nations to build the East Sea into a sea of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



For his part, Xi affirmed that China always considers Vietnam a priority in its foreign policy, and supports Vietnam’s strong development and successful implementation of the industrialisation - modernisation process.



China treasured and highly evaluated General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to the Friendship International Border Gate, he said, adding that it showed the Vietnamese Party and State have attached importance to the Vietnam – China relations.



Xi agreed to increase the exchange of delegations at all level to enhance mutual understanding and consolidate political trust between the two sides.



Laying stress on the significance of practical cooperation for mutual benefits, Xi affirmed that China is willing to promote the import of goods from Vietnam, including agricultural products and industrial and manufacturing products.



He urged both sides to connect the Belt and Road Initiative with the “Two corridors, One Belt” framework, build specific cooperation planning schemes, step up strategic cooperation in infrastructure development and transport connectivity, and share experience in reforming state-owned enterprises.



Both leaders highlighted the importance of increasing people-to-people exchanges, and satisfactorily settling and well controlling differences for peace and stability at sea and in the region.



They also discussed several international and regional issues of mutual concern, and agreed to make efforts to promote peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.