Vietnam attends UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

In his speech, Minister Dung presented the Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Vietnam's implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in 2023, emphasising that the process of preparing Vietnam's second VNR was conducted through 10 steps to mobilise the participation of all relevant parties from the beginning and ensure the showcase of their roles and voices.



The entire political system and society have made efforts to implement SDGs with the core principle of "leaving no one behind" and have gained certain achievements in the process, affirmed the minister.



He highlighted six solutions for Vietnam to successfully implement these goals in the remaining half of the journey, namely placing people at the centre of all decisions, enhancing the quality of human resources, strengthening the management and efficient use of resources, protect the environment, mobilising and effectively utilising financial resources for the work, and further improving the availability of data to serve the monitoring and evaluation of the SDGs implementation.



The official took the occasion to highlight Vietnam's commitment to continue playing its role as a responsible member of the international community and actively contributing to joint efforts so that no individual or nation is left behind in this process.



The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by UN member states in September 2015, with the focus on 17 SDGs. The VNR is considered a mechanism for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the agenda and SDGs on a global scale. Vietnam first developed and presented its VNR in 2018./.