Vietnam attends traditional medicine cooperation conference in China

The event aimed to promote trade and investment cooperation between traditional pharmaceutical enterprises of China and countries participating in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Trade Counselor to China Nong Duc Lai highlighted the long history of cooperation in traditional medicine between ASEAN and China in general and between Vietnam and China in particular.

Lai expressed his hope that through the conference, Vietnamese and Chinese schools, research institutes, hospitals and businesses will cooperate more deeply in this field.

Within the framework of the event, the Vietnamese delegation visited the International Exhibition of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the Bozhou Chinese Medicine Exchange Center./.