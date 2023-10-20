Vietnam attends Singapore Int’l Cyber Security Week 2023

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang attended the Singapore International Cyber Security Week 2023 (SICW 2023) and the 8th ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cyber Security (AMCC-8) in Singapore from October 16-19.

At the AMCC-8, Deputy Minister Quang shared Vietnam's viewpoint on current and emerging threats to the digital environment and cyberspace in an important speech, contributing to the conference’s theme "Regional efforts in fighting existing and emerging threats in cyberspace and technology".

According to the official, the fourth industrial revolution has strongly promoted the digital era and a hyper-connected world, bringing potential for transformational change, but at the same time also posed security issues for countries, including ASEAN member states.

He said that these issues include rising trends in ransomware and threats from artificial intelligence (AI) technology and online fraud. Cybercrimes have caused great damages to businesses and governments of many countries, negatively impacting cyber security and safety of users.

Quang shared that in Vietnam, it is estimated that about 77 million people, an equivalent of 79% of the population use the internet. The country has been promoting e-Government, digital economy, and digital society while strengthening global and regional cooperation in implementing solutions to ensure network security and prevent cybercrime.

He called on ASEAN countries to intensify effective implementation of cooperation on cybersecurity, build common intra-bloc as well as international regulations on cyber security, establish a mechanism to support ASEAN member states in responding to and handling cyber security matters and preventing cyber attacks, share information about cybercrime and coordinate the fight against cybercrime, establish communication channels and hotlines to handle developments quickly; strengthen relevant public-private cooperation, among others.

Participating delegates at the event also discussed measures to further strengthen cybersecurity initiatives in the region, contributing perspectives and valuable initiatives for the conference.

Within the framework of SICW Week 2023, Deputy Minister Quang had a courtesy meeting with Minister of Communications and Information and Minister in charge of Cyber Security Josephine Teo; Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore Sun Xue Ling; Director of the Department of International Information Security under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artur Lyukmanov, among others.

The Vietnamese delegation also visited Gov-Ware 2023 - a premier cybersecurity event in Asia - to learn and catch up with the latest trends and technologies in cybersecurity, digital and smart cities.

On this occasion, Vietnam and Singapore signed documents amending and supplementing the cooperation agreement in transnational crime prevention and control, which was renewed in 2018./.