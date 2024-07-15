Vietnam attends 14th annual East Sea conference in US

A Vietnamese delegation led by Vice President of Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam Nguyen Hung Son attended the 14th annual conference on East Sea held by the Washington DC-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on July 11.

The hybrid conference saw the participation of policy makers and officials from the US administration, along with experts and scholars from the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan (China). They included congressman Darrell Issa, who is also a member of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner.

The conference offered an opportunity for scholars, diplomats and researchers around the world to discuss and evaluate the recent situation in the East Sea, new developments from geopolitical, legal, political-diplomatic and environmental aspects and impacts on the East Sea situation. They also made recommendations and suggestions for coordination between relevant parties to respond to challenges and promote cooperation in all fields to keep the East Sea situation peaceful and stable.

According to Dr. Nguyen Hung Son, at the conference, Vietnam highlighted the importance of the East Sea to peace and stability in the region in general. Maintaining peace in the waters benefits not only the East Sea coastal countries but also the international community.

In addition, the Vietnamese representative also shared the importance of complying with international law, especially in the context of many acts of disobedience to international law not only in the East Sea but also in other regions around the world. Vietnam also upholds the responsibility of relevant countries for coordinating in building trust, promoting cooperative measures, jointly controling the risks of conflict, and ensure long-term peace and stability in the East Sea.

The conference was made with the support from the Foundation for Environmental Security and Sustainability (FESS), the Embassies of Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom./.