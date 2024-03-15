Making news
Vietnam Airlines serves as official carrier for Hue Festival 2024
Under the contract, Vietnam Airlines will continue to serve as an official carrier for the Hue Festival 2024. This marks the 9th consecutive year Vietnam Airlines has been participating as a companion to the annual festival.
The airline will also contribute to promoting Hue as Vietnam's distinctive festival city through articles introducing Hue's culture and tourism, and popularising the Hue Festival 2024 on the Vietnam Heritage Magazine distributed on flights and published in the electronic version.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh emphasised that the success of the Hue Festival has always been greatly contributed to by sponsors, including Vietnam Airlines. He expressed his hope that Vietnam Airlines will continue to accompany the Hue Festival and strengthen cooperation with the local authorities to promote cultural and tourism development in the province.
The Hue Festival, held for 24 years, is one of the key international art events in Vietnam.
Themed “Cultural heritage with international integration and development”, the Festival Hue 2024 will feature an array of outstanding festivals, including Spring Festival from January to March, Summer Festival from April to June, Autumn Festival from July to September, and Winter Festival from October to December, and hundreds of response activities.
The locality debuted the Hue Festival 2024 by performing the Ban Soc (royal calendar delivery) ceremony on January 1 – the event that kings under the Nguyen Dynasty organised to distribute calendars for royal mandarins at Ngo Mon (Noon Gate). Ordinary people received the calendar in their localities.
The organising board has recently unveiled an official poster for the event, which draws inspiration primarily from the restored royal patterns on the Kien Trung Palace in the Imperial Citadel, Hue city.
Hue, the imperial capital of Vietnam for over 100 years, has been a unique destination in central Vietnam with its five UNESCO heritage: the ancient citadel relic complex, Hue royal court music, Nguyen Dynasty’s wooden blocks, Nguyen Dynasty’s royal administrative documents, and literature on Hue royal architecture.
The Hue Festival 2024 is of special significance in the context of Thua Thien - Hue province's efforts to realise the goal of becoming a centrally-run city based on the conservation and promotion of the values of the imperial heritage and cultural identity of Hue./.