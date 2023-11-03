Vietnam – Canada diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam jointly held a friendship get-together in Hanoi on November 2 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1973 -2023).



Addressing the event, VUFO President Phan Anh Son highlighted the development of the Vietnam-Canada ties, saying that the relationship has been strengthened across fields, including politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, investment, education – training and tourism.



He emphasised the significance of the comprehensive partnership established in November 2017 on the occasion of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which he said has provided an important foundation for expanding economic and trade relations.



Son expressed the belief that the people-to-people relations will be intensified in the coming time thanks to the attention of the Party and the State to people-to-people diplomacy and proactive and close cooperation between the Vietnam-Canada and Canada-Vietnam friendship associations, the Vietnam-Canada Business Association (VCB Association) and other organisations.



Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil said that the core of the Vietnam-Canada relationship is the people, and through fostering strong ties between the people of the two nations, the two countries building consensus, seek common values, and maintain cooperation in all circumstances.



The diplomat stated that Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy will promote cooperation activities, thus further strengthening the trusted partnership between the two countries.



Canada sees Vietnam as an important partner in building a more secure, prosperous, harmonious, and sustainable Indo-Pacific region, he went on.



In his speech, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc said Vietnam always values its relationship with Canada and desires that the bilateral relations will continue to develop in a friendly, cooperative, and mutually beneficial manner for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.



He underlined the crucial role played by the 300,000-strong Vietnamese community in Canada, saying that they serve as bridges promoting friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples./.