Vietjet launches new routes to Australia

The new services, which commenced on November 21, make Vietjet the first airline to have flights from Vietnam to Australia’s five largest cities, namely Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.



With five return flights per week each, the new routes will make it more convenient for people to travel between the most dynamic city in Vietnam and the major cities in Australia, said a Vietjet representative, adding that the carrier will operate 58 flights from/to Australia per week from December this year.



On this occasion, Vietjet offered customers a promotion programme with ticket prices from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) from November 22-28, 2023 for all domestic and international routes, with flight times from January 1 to October 31, 2024 (except for holidays and peak periods in each market).



The carrier also provides passengers with "Fly now, pay later” programme, a financial support solution for ticket payments with a quick online authentication process, under which Vietjet offers up to 15 million VND (616 USD) loans to its passengers together with other benefits including free Sky Care travel insurance./.