US library keeps precious books on Vietnam

Located on Capitol Hill in the US capital city of Washington D.C., the Library of Congress is keeping many precious documents and films on Vietnam, serving as a valuable source for research about the Southeast Asian country.

Among the history documents on Vietnam, there are books on the Bach Dang battle in 938, a map of the north and central Vietnam published in Roma in 1650 from a French edition.

They also include “The Complete Annals of Dai Viet”, published in 1968 in Chinese and ancient Vietnamese scripts, and oldest printed copies of “The Tale of Kieu” by poet Nguyen Du.

The library is keeping many works by President Ho Chi Minh and documents, articles on the late leader and other historical figures of Vietnam.

Besides, it also has more than 500 valuable documentaries about the war in Vietnam, which were presented to the library in 1975.

The library currently has more than 170 million books and documents from around the world, in different languages apart from English. It is not only a place for researchers, but also an attraction for tourists./.