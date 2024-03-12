US Communist Party delegation visits Vietnam

Representatives from the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations receive delegation from the Communist Party of the US (CPUSA). (Photo: VNA)



A delegation from the Communist Party of the US (CPUSA) led by Arturo Cambron, a member of the National Committee, has paid a working visit to Vietnam to seek ways to boost ties with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).



During their March 2-8 stay, the delegation visited Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum; held talks with leaders of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations; had working sessions with leaders of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin; and visited Hanoi-based rehabilitation and nursery centre for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims and Hoa Binh Village in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan district.

The delegation also worked with leaders of the Party Committees and visited several typical economic and agricultural production provincial, and historical and cultural relic sites in the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Hung Yen.

This was the CPUSA's first official visit to Vietnam within its "Hello Comrades" project to strengthen the friendship and connection between CPUSA and communist and worker parties around the world.



The delegation learned about the reality and experience in building the communist party, socialism and socialist democracy in Vietnam as well as Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style. They also discussed measures to promote information/experience sharing, and exchanges and friendship between the two parties and people of the two countries.



The CPUSA delegation said they were impressed by the achievements of Vietnam's “Doi Moi” (renewal) process under the leadership of the CPV, especially in terms of economic development coupled with ensuring social security and justice.

The good results that the CPV brought to the country and the Vietnamese people are a great spiritual encouragement for the communists and people in the US, they noted.

Meeting with the CPUSA delegation, leaders of Vietnamese agencies affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always appreciate the enthusiastic support that the CPUSA and US friends have given to Vietnam in the cause of national liberation and reunification in the past as well as the cause of national renewal, construction, and defence today.

They thanked the CPUSA for its support for Vietnam in overcoming the consequences of war and the Agent Orange/dioxin disaster as well as for the development of Vietnam-US relations. They hoped the two sides will continue to maintain their traditional friendship, contributing to strengthening the relations between the two countries and their people for peace, friendship, cooperation, and development in the region and the world./.