US citizen saved from drifting boat





As soon as detecting the man drifting at 15°00′N- 109°42’E on June 3, the captain saved the man and towed his boat to the mainland.

On June 4, the 75-year-old man and his boat were handed over to Sa Huynh Border Guard Station for medical checkups and further assistance.

The man said that on April 5, 2024, he sailed a double-hull, motorised sailboat from Luzon island of the Philippines to Khanh Hoa province of Vietnam. However, while at sea, the boat's mast and engine were broken and he lost control of the vessel./.