Making news
UK Festival dazzles Hanoi downtown this weekend
Bringing together more than 60 partners, the UK Festival will be an unparalleled experience inviting all individuals to join in celebrating the rich tapestry of UK – Vietnam partnership as well as UK culture and arts.
Ahead of the official celebration of the 50th anniversary of UK and Vietnam relations on September 11, the UK Festival is underway at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square from 9am to 10pm.
"We are bringing to you the best of Britain, from our products, our services to our cuisine, our art, culture and music," said British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew at the festival press conference.
"This remarkable UK Festival in Vietnam serves as a bridge between our two nations celebrating 50 years of enduring friendship and collaboration. I invite you all to join us this weekend and experience a creative, dynamic and inspiring UK."
The climax of the festival will be performances by the Military Band, DJ Johnny Harris, and the band 911.
The Military Band performances will feature British pieces and Vietnamese folk songs from 10am to 11am on September 9-10.
From 7.30pm to 10.30pm on September 9 night, the legendary 911 will perform with renowned Vietnamese singers My Anh and Orange, as well as talented DJs Johnny Hong Mao and MinDaniel.
“This is our 4th time coming back to Vietnam to participate in the UK Festival," said Jimmy Constable of 911 at the press conference. "The Vietnamese audience is very friendly, we are happy to be treated like family. We will perform with My Anh and there will be other events."
Last February, the band also collaborated with Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc on a Valentine version of the song "I Do", which has reached 50 million views on YouTube.
The band's performance is expected to rock the audience over the weekend.
At the festival, participants and guests will learn about scholarships offered by 20 of the UK's top universities and colleges. The event will also showcase products and services from UK companies in the consumer, healthcare, and financial sectors.
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy British cuisine. Assisted by Vietnamese food blogger Phan Anh, Ambassador Frew will show off his skills in making traditional British scones with Hanoi’s autumn flavours.
Furthermore, the festival will culminate in a captivating culture night with a children's orchestra performance and a fashion show elegantly showcasing the creative expressions of Vietnam and the UK at 8pm on September 10.
After Hanoi, the UK Festival will come to Ho Chi Minh City in the south on September 16 and to the central city of Da Nang on October 16./.