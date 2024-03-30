Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has agreed on the submission of the dossiers on “Mo Muong” and the “art of Cheo” to UNESCO to seek the inscription of these intangible cultural heritage elements into world lists.



He made the decision after considering the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST)’s proposal and the National Cultural Heritage Council’s verification results, the Government Office informed on March 29.



Accordingly, “Mo Muong”, a heritage of the provinces of Hoa Binh, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La, and Dak Lak together with Hanoi, will be submitted to UNESCO to seek the status of an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.



Meanwhile, the “art of Cheo” of the provinces of Thai Binh, Ninh Binh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Bac Giang, and Thai Nguyen, Hanoi, and Hai Phong city will be submitted to seek the inclusion in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity



The Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO was assigned to coordinate with the MCST to carry out necessary submission procedures.



“Mo Muong” is a folk performing genre practiced in rituals and associated with the spiritual life and belief of Muong ethnic people. It is performed in community activities and each family when rituals are held.



As a folk theatre art of Vietnamese people, “Cheo” is popular in the Red River Delta and the neighbouring northern mountainous and north central regions. It is often performed at traditional festivals to show gratitude to gods for bumper crops and prosperity, and also as a way for farmers to express their thoughts./.