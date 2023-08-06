Top Vietnamese legislator visits FPT office in Indonesia

FPT CEO Nguyen Van Khoa, Director of the FPT Software branch in Indonesia (FPT Indonesia), said established in 2017, FPT Indonesia has gradually gained a foothold in this market, which has a population of 280 million, and become the biggest and fastest-growing Vietnamese IT company in the country.



It has also diversified services in the Indonesian market to supply new and innovative technologies in such fields as finance, banking, consumption, and health care, he noted.



Hue expressed his delight that FPT is one of the first Vietnamese businesses to have invested in Indonesia and also gained good revenue and set up a business network in the country.



During his meetings with leaders and major enterprises of Indonesia, he said, they showed great interest in and willingness to enhance cooperation with Vietnamese firms to form supply chains in new sectors like electric vehicle production and telecommunications. The two sides also agreed to maintain existing supply chains and develop new ones.



As restructuring markets and investment flows is a new trend in the world, in this context, Vietnam has opportunities to join partners in establishing specific supply chains. Meanwhile, to Indonesia and the world at large, digital transformation and energy transition are currently key fields. Given this, FPT should proactively work with Indonesian partners in these areas, he recommended.



Stressing that the national digital transformation strategy targets the digital economy contributing to 20% of GDP by 2025 and 30% by 2030, the top legislator said this is a big challenge and that Vietnam cannot singlehandedly carry out digital transformation. Meanwhile, Indonesia has proposed many initiatives, including QRcodeASEAN to connect QR codes for payment of ASEAN members.



Hue suggested FPT thoroughly consider the ASEAN cooperation frameworks on digital transformation to help connect Vietnam with regional countries.



He added that this September, the Vietnamese NA will host the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, themed “The role of youths in accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals through digital transformation and innovation”, FPT should engage in relevant activities such as an exhibition on the country’s achievements in innovation, startup, and digital transformation.



Indonesia is currently the third largest ASEAN trading partner and ranks fifth in the region and 30th in the world among foreign investors in Vietnam. However, Vietnam’s investment in the archipelago nation remains modest. Being one of the first Vietnamese investors in Indonesia and having gained a foothold here, FPT needs to lend a hand to the two countries’ businesses to invest in each other’s markets and coordinate to boost cooperation in supply chains, according to the NA leader./.