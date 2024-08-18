Top Vietnamese leader meets with Chinese representatives of friendship organisations, scholars.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Chinese delegates. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam met with representatives of friendship organisations, family members of revolutionary generals, experts and advisors who had assisted Vietnam during its resistance wars, in Guangzhou city, Guangdong province of China on August 18.

The meeting also saw the attendance of officials and staff involved in preserving relic sites relating to the Vietnamese revolution, Chinese prominent intellectuals, scholars and researchers on Vietnam, former Chinese ambassadors to Vietnam, and Chinese youths.

Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the Guangdong provincial Party Committee, affirmed that the people of Guangdong will continue to carry forward the tradition of Vietnam-China relations.

The Vietnam-China friendship, founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, remains an invaluable common asset of the Parties, States, and people of both nations that must be continuously nurtured and developed, he said.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expressed his deep emotion as he noted that his visit to China began in Guangzhou, where exactly 100 years ago, Uncle Ho arrived after a 13-year journey seeking a path to save the nation, laid the theoretical and organisational foundation for the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam, founded the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League, and trained eminent CPV leaders.

Guangzhou was also the place where President Ho Chi Minh engaged in Vietnamese revolutionary activities while actively joining the Chinese revolutionary movement and the international communist movement, the leader said.

He highlighted the historical collaboration between revolutionary leaders of Vietnam and China as a shining example in the global proletarian revolutionary movement, laying a solid foundation for the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam thanked the Chinese Party and State, the Party Organisation and authorities of Guangdong for their meticulous preservation of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League relic site and the grave of martyr Pham Hong Thai.

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people always appreciate valuable assistance provided by their Chinese counterparts, both in the past and in the current cause of national construction and development, he said.

The Vietnamese leader expressed full confidence that every participant in the meeting shares a common aspiration for the Vietnam-China relationship to remain forever vibrant and enduring. He believed that they would continue to make significant contributions to consolidating a more solid social foundation, as affirmed in the Vietnam-China Joint Declaration during General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam in December 2023.

Chinese delegates shared their memories of President Ho Chi Minh from his time in China, recounting their experiences working alongside Vietnamese veterans to heal wounds and their efforts in preserving and promoting Vietnamese revolutionary relic sites in China.

They affirmed their commitments to inherit and nurture the profound fraternal friendship between Vietnam and China, and uphold the shared ideals and trust in the ongoing efforts to build and develop their respective countries.

The meeting was co-organised by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Guangzhou./.