Top leader’s state visit to China opens new chapter in bilateral ties: expert
Xu Liping, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS), told the Vietnam News Agency that the visit creates additional motives for the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations, and promotes a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance to a deep and substantive manner.
That the Vietnamese top leader had various activities during his visit, including meetings with Chinese high-ranking leaders, a visit to red addresses, as well as working sessions at Central Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and technology firms reflects Lam’s strategic and substantive vision.
Xu stressed that Lam’s visit has contributed to enhancing strategic communications and discussions between the two Parties and high-ranking leaders of the two nations, as well as improving strategic confidence in each other that helps create a sound political environment for the two nations to carry out practical cooperation in the future. Besides, it also helps enhance Chinese investors’ trust in the Vietnamese market, while bolstering the implementation of high-quality cooperation projects in the coming time.
The signing and announcement of 16 cooperation documents during the visit, encompassing theoretical collaboration and training between the two Parties, industry, finance, customs inspection and quarantine, health care, communications, and people’s livelihoods, among others, demonstrates the breadth and depth of the Vietnam – China cooperation, he said.
A highlight of the visit was Lam’s visit to Guangdong’s Guangzhou city which coincided with the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s arrival to the city from Moscow for revolutionary activities, the scholar said, describing this as a vivid historic lesson for the peoples of both nations.
Xu particularly underscored that the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League in Guangzhou City, established by the late leader in June 1925 as the predecessor of the Communist Party of Vietnam, became an important force of the Vietnamese revolution, and has been an important historic legacy in the cooperation between the two Parties.
Additionally, Lam and his host, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, chatted over tea, showing the cultural similarities between the two nations, he said, adding this is also a cultural basis for them to build a community with a shared future.
Xu said another highlight of Lam’s visit is that it received a wide coverage by major media, and became a hot topic searched on the internet, which fully reflected the importance of his trip./.