Top Lao leader leaves Hanoi, concluding state visit to Vietnam

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam (second from right) and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith witness the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse left Hanoi on January 27 afternoon, concluding their two-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and his spouse.



During their stay, Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of the Lao Party and State paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum, and laid wreaths in commemoration of fallen heroes at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs.



The Lao leader attended an official welcome ceremony held with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state at the Presidential Palace. He held talks with Party General Secretary To Lam and had separate meetings with State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



General Secretary Lam and his spouse also hosted a grand banquet in honour of the Lao General Secretary and President, his spouse, and the high-ranking Lao delegation.



As part of the visit, the two General Secretaries co-chaired a conference to announce the outcomes of the 12th National Congress of the LPRP.



At the talks, sharing the common delight of the Vietnamese and Lao people over the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, the top leaders briefed each other on the situation of their respective Parties and countries, as well as the major outcomes of each Party’s National Congress.



They held in-depth exchanges on major guidelines and policies set out in the resolutions of the Congresses, as well as the regional and international situation, and orientations for further promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos in the new period. They agreed that amid rapidly evolving, complex and unpredictable international and regional developments, it is particularly important for the two Parties and States to continue strengthening unity, close bonds, political trust and close coordination.



The leaders affirmed that the addition of the concept of “strategic cohesion” to the framework of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation in 2025 represents a new development of long-term strategic significance, creating a solid political foundation for bilateral relations to develop in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing to political stability, development goals and the enhanced international standing of each country.



On this occasion, Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith respectfully invited Party General Secretary To Lam to visit Laos again at an early date. The latter gladly accepted the invitation. At the end of the talks, the leaders witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries.



As part of the visit, the spouse of the Vietnamese Party General Secretary and the spouse of the Lao Party General Secretary and President visited a number of cultural and tourism sites in Hanoi and Ninh Binh province.



The state visit to Vietnam by the top Lao leader was a resounding success, reaffirming that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries will continue to grow further. This relationship will be preserved as a priceless shared asset of the two nations and passed on to future generations./.