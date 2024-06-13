Making news
Tien Giang reins in vessels, joining national IUU fishing combat
The Mekong Delta province of Tieng Giang has recorded no fishing boats infringing upon foreign waters since 2022 thanks to various solutions implemented by the locality, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Man has said.
The official said all fishing boats in Tien Giang have been equipped with vessel monitoring system (VMS) devices and licensed in line with regulations, and have updated information in the national fisheries database (VNFishbase).
It has taken authorities in communes, wards and towns as the core force in the communications work to raise public awareness against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Tien Giang has set up a list of vessels showing the high risk of violating fishing regulations, while closely coordinating with other localities and competent forces in investigating cases and handling violations, Man said.
He noted that since the 2017 Fisheries Law came into force, the province has been paying more attention to the information work, and encouraging locals to shift from traditional fishing methods to sustainable fisheries, and to observe relevant regulations.
Since 2024, the department has worked together with competent forces in organising communications activities, targeting nearly 250 fishermen, boat owners, captains, and businesspeople, the official said, adding that working groups have been formed to monitor their operations./.