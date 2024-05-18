Making news
Thua Thien-Hue gives digital spin to royal antiquities
The antiquities include throne, palanquin and shoes (for rituals), golden branches and jade leaves (for interior décor), and xam huong game. They will be displayed at the Metaverse virtual gallery museehue.vn.
Thanks to the application of the Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology and Nomion – a unique digital identifier for physical products, visitors will be allowed to unlock the antiquities’ digital contents through their smartphones to get an insight into their history, origin, and cultural significance.
According to Director of the centre Hoang Viet Trung, the Nomion technology, developed by Phygital Labs, supports the digitalisation, preservation, and promotion of the antiquities and the dynasty’s heritage as a whole.
He said the centre and its partners will provide services at the gallery to popularise Vietnamese heritage to the global visitors, especially the more than 20 million owning Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest./.