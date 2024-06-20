Making news
Three more public security officers assigned to UN mission in South Sudan
Quang said that the recent decisions to this effect have demonstrated the trust and attention of the Party and State to the force as well as the growth and maturity of the entire force and each officer, not only in safeguarding national security but also in carrying out noble international tasks for peace and stability in the region and the world over.
The minister requested the officers to unify their awareness on participating in UN peacekeeping activities, affirming that this is an important task of the country in general and the ministry in particular; and a specific action that directly contributes to maintaining and creating sustainable peace and security in the region and the world at large.
They were required to strictly follow regulations of the UN and the host country as well as the Ministry of Public Security.
Since October 2022, the ministry has sent three groups with eight members to the UNMISS and the Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), and one officer to the Police Division at the UN headquarters. The first group finished their working tenure and returned to Vietnam in April./.