Telecom providers ready for 5G-driven digital transformation

Following its successful bid on March 8 to use the 2500-2600 MHz radio frequency band for 5G deployment, Vietnam's military-run telecom provider Viettel has outlined a plan to leverage its 5G services to propel the country's digital economy, industry and society.

While previous mobile technologies primarily catered to individual users, 5G holds immense potential as a foundation for smart industries, factories, and cities. Experts hailed it as a key driver of digital economic growth.

Industry analysts said 5G is particularly beneficial for businesses operating in factories, ports, or airports requiring secure and reliable connectivity that Wi-Fi struggles to provide.

The momentum continues with a scheduled bidding round for the 3700-3800MHz band set for March 19.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) Nguyen Nam Long said beyond piloting services in 16 cities and provinces and developing Internet-of-Things and smart home products, it aims to create 5G-powered applications and introduce a suite of smart agriculture solutions to spearhead comprehensive digital transformation within the agricultural sector.

MobiFone, another Vietnamese telecom provider, also expressed its commitment to maximising the effectiveness of its future 5G offerings./.