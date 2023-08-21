Sport events held for Vietnamese students, workers in RoK

Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese students, graduates and people living in the RoK competed in seven sports.

Nguyen Viet Anh, Minister-Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, said that this is the biggest and most anticipated annual event of Vietnamese students in the host country.

It helped enhance solidarity among the Vietnamese students as well as the Vietnamese community in the RoK, and promote the image of young and dynamic Vietnamese students to international friends, thus contributing to the cohesion among them and the host country’s organisations and businesses and to developing the Vietnam-RoK relations, according to the Vietnamese Students Association in the RoK (VSAK) – the organiser of the festival.

On August 20, a football tournament for Vietnamese labourers working in the RoK under the Employment Permit System (EPS) was also organised in Ansan city.

It attracted 20 teams from Seoul capital, Gyeonggi province and Incheon city.

Minister-Counsellor Anh said that since 2004, as many as 140,000 Vietnamese people have travelled to the RoK to work under the EPS programme, and made contributions to boost the two countries’ relations.

He stated that the Vietnamese Embassy always hopes Vietnamese workers will unite, abide by contracts, comply with regulations on residence and other provisions of the Korean law, and together build an image of dynamic, creative and well integrated Vietnamese workforce./.