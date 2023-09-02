Slovenia pledges favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms

President of the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GZS) Tibor Simonka has affirmed the readiness to cooperate with Vietnam to create conditions for the two countries’ enterprises, while meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria and Slovenia Nguyen Trung Kien.



Kien had a working session with Simonka on the occasion of his attendance in the 18th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on August 28 - 29.



He lauded the growing economic ties between the two countries, especially since the successful visit to Vietnam by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Slovenia Tanja Fajon in May.



Amid the post-pandemic economic - trade crisis facing both sides’ enterprises, enhancing the connectivity and unlocking cooperation opportunities for the Port of Koper of Slovenia and the ports of Ho Chi Minh City will help Vietnamese firms, as well as those in Asia, deal with soaring transportation costs and reduce the delivery duration, he added.



Simonka affirmed that his country is ready to cooperate with Vietnam to create favourable conditions for both countries’ enterprises in the areas boasting rich cooperation potential such as tourism, clean energy, environmental technology, pharmaceutical and medical equipment production, labour export, and plastic waste treatment.



He said thanks to the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), enterprises of both countries have further expanded business and trade partnerships, with Slovenia’s exports to Vietnam expected to top 22.6 million EUR (24.48 million USD) in 2023, up 58% from last year.



The GZS leader also pledged support for and continued coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy to increase activities facilitating bilateral economic and business ties. He also affirmed that he will keep proposing the Slovenian Government soon ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



The annual Bled Strategic Forum, held in Bled city, is the biggest political - diplomatic forum in West Balkan region, gathering hundreds of senior officials of EU countries and others in the world./.