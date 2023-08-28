Singaporean PM strolling Hanoi streets, trying local food

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tried Hanoi’s cuisine and took a stroll on the pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake at the heart of the capital city on August 27 evening right upon his arrival.



Lee is paying an official visit to Vietnam at an official invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.



In his stroll, the Singaporean leader visited and offered incense at Ngoc Son Temple national relic site - one of the very famous destinations of Hanoi.

Right upon his arrival, PM Lee posted a status on his personal Facebook page that “Xin chao from Hanoi! I am in Vietnam for an Official Visit at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh”.



“This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries, and the 10th anniversary of the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Partnership. Beyond diplomatic relations, Singaporeans and Vietnamese also share many common interests, such as a love for good food,” he shared.

This is the fifth visit to Vietnam by the Singaporean leader, showing the closeness and cohesion between the two countries./.