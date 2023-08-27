Singaporean PM begins official visit to Vietnam

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a delegation from Singapore arrived in Hanoi on August 27, beginning a three-day official visit to Vietnams at the invitation of his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.



Welcoming the Singaporean and his entourage at the airport were Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung, and Singapore Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam.



Accompanying the Singaporean PM are his wife Ho Ching, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng.



This is his fifth visit to Vietnam by Lee Hsien Loong as Prime Minister of Singapore, showing the closeness and cohesion between the two countries.



It is also among a wide range of activities in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership. On this occasion, Lee is expected to attend many important activities and events./.