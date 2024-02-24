Making news
Seven fishermen in distress saved off Quang Nam’s coast
It said on February 23 that at around 3:30pm on February 22, it received a notification from the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre Region 2 about a vessel from central Quang Ngai province sinking in rough seas about five nautical miles from Ky Ha port of Quang Nam province.
The seven fishermen on board clung to drifting objects at sea to survive after their vessel sank.
Two high-speed canoes of the coast guard force were immediately deployed to search for the fishermen, who were found at about 5:30pm and given first aid. Their health is now in stable condition, the High Command said.
It later handed over the fishermen to the Quang Ngai border guard force and the local administration./.