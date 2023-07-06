Seaplane service linking Tuan Chau, Co To launched in Quang Ninh

The flight takes roughly 35 minutes, significantly reducing travel time compared to a high-speed boat that takes around 2 hours.



The ticket price for each flight is 2.4 million VND (approximately 100 USD) per passenger. Each flight accommodates a minimum of 6 passengers and a maximum of 8 passengers. The service does not accept children under 12 years old, people over 65 years old, and those requiring assistance in travel.



During the flight to the pristine Co To island, passengers could enjoy the beautiful sceneries such as Ban Sen, Ngoc Vung, Quan Lan, Minh Chau, and Bai Tu Long Bay.



In 2014, the company launched a seaplane service in Tuan Chau, with 1 to 3 round-trip flights between Hanoi and Ha Long, and 5-10 sightseeing flights over Ha Long Bay each day./.