Sea turtles hatch in Binh Dinh province
About 30 sea turtles hatched on a beach in Nhon Hai commune of Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, on July 8 under the close supervision of a group of local volunteers, reported the Binh Dinh online newspaper.
The hatchlings came out from a nest of 103 eggs which had been laid by a mother turtle on May 21. The mother turtle returned to the sea after laying her eggs, marking the first mother turtle to have nested on the beach this year.
The grey and black baby turle was estimated to be 8 centimetres long.
In May and June, several mother turles came ashore to lay eggs in Nhon Hai commune and then returned to the sea. About 400 turtle eggs were counted during the reviewed period.
Sea turtles are among the endangered species listed in the Red Book. As many sea turtles lay their eggs on Quy Nhon beach, local authorities have zoned part of the beach in order to make it a nesting place for turtles, and set up a volunteer group specifically aimed at protecting the endangered species./.