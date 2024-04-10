Making news
Sea turtle returned to the ocean in waters off Kien Giang province
The turtle, which is 45cm long, 35cm wide, and weighs 8kg, was found by a fish trader when he bought seafood. He then handed it over to the Hon Chong port border guards.
Lieutenant Colonel Phan Thanh Cong, political officer of the Border Guard Station said that thanks to effective communication work, local people have a better awareness of protecting sea turtles in particular and wildlife animals in general. Many local fishermen have voluntarily handed over rare and precious marine animals to return them to nature./.