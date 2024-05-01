Russia premieres documentary on aerospace cooperation with Vietnam





The 30-minute film, by renowned Russian television journalist Aleksandr Rogatkin, consists of exclusive interviews with the first astronauts of Vietnam Pham Tuan, and those of other countries.



In the film, Tuan recalled memories from his selection and training process under the Intercosmos cooperation programme between Vietnam and the Soviet Union over 40 years ago. He shared his feelings during his flight in the weightlessness, particularly the emotional experience of seeing his homeland from space.



All these feelings of pride, sacredness, and significance are still vivid in the memories of the Vietnamese astronaut, the film said.



Tuan appreciated the assistance of the Soviet Union and its people to Vietnam in the war time, as well as the strong cooperation between the two countries in peacetime, including the aerospace field.



He said that the Soviet Union assisted Vietnam on land, at sea, and in the air during wartime, while in peacetime, they flew into space together with Vietnam, demonstrating the close friendship and solidarity between the peoples of the two countries in the modern era./.