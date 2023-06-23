RoK President, Vietnamese Vice President join music gala of cultural exchange

The event also saw the presence of Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, officials of Vietnam and the RoK, and a large number of young local fans of the Korean music and culture.



It aimed to help enhance mutual cultural understanding between the two countries and promote the friendship and harmony between their younger generations by combining K-pop, a favourite of young Vietnamese, and the thriving V-pop.



The gala featured special performances by such K-pop singers as Kihyun of Monsta X and AB6IX, which are popular Korean idol musical bands in Vietnam, along with famous V-pop singers like Mono and Min.



The RoK President and his spouse, along with other audiences, gave a big round of applause to the performances.



The RoK leader arrived in Hanoi on June 22 for a three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong./.