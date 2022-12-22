"Installation art for marine environment" festival opens in Hoi An

The Quang Nam Tourism Association, the UNESCO Office in Hanoi, and the Tan Thanh Beach Tourism Community on December 22 opened a special event entitled "Installation Art for Marine Environment" in Hoi An city.



Chairman of the central province of Quang Nam's Tourism Association Phan Xuan Thanh said that the event – part of activities marking “National Tourism Year 2022: Quang Nam – A green tourism destination”, aims to connect tourism business, the local community, and tourists, particularly foreigners who are living and working in Hoi An city.

Held along Tan Thanh Beach, the three-day festival aims to raise public awareness of waste reduction and marine preservation, with 18 installations made of daily waste that harms the marine environment displayed.

The festival also transmits a message calling on everyone to work together to protect parrot fish, help restore coral reefs, reduce the use of single-use plastic products, and change living habits in ways that are friendly to the marine environment.



Visitors can also enjoy street performances, Tan Thanh Tourism Market, and food fairs.



Local communities, environment agencies, and visitors are urged to sign a commitment to protecting the marine environment and reduce the impacts of daily activities on the sea, which are expected to make Hoi An soon qualified to join UNESCO’s creative city network.



UNESCO Representative in Vietnam Christian Manhart said that the festival shows the unity and cooperation among stakeholders including enterprises, organisations, and communities, particularly people in Tan Thanh fishing village./.