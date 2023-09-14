Quickly settling fire consequences in Hanoi: PM to competent forces

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 asked competent forces to quickly deal with consequences of the deadly fire that broke out at a mini apartment building in Hanoi late September 12 night, and trace its cause.



In a dispatch sent to the Minister of Public Security and Chairpersons of provinces and centrally-run cities, the PM noted that the blaze, occurred at 11:22 p.m at the 10-storey building in an alley on Khuong Ha Street, Thanh Xuan district, caused severe consequences, with many casualties.



On behalf of the Government, PM Chinh extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and urged Hanoi to provide them with material and spiritual support.



The municipal People’s Committee needs to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to instruct competent forces to identify responsibility of organisations and individuals involved, and strictly handle wrongdoings (if have) in line with legal regulations.



The ministry and localities were asked to continue seriously observing instructions of the National Assembly, the Government and the PM on firefighting, and regularly monitor fire-prone facilities, especially mini apartment buildings and rental houses.



The same day, Chinh made a fact-finding trip to the blaze fire and visited the victims who are being treated at Bach Mai Hospital in the capital city.



He asked competent agencies to seriously implement the dispatch, stressing the need to perfect regulations on firefighting in mini apartment buildings and densely populated areas, and step up the communications work in this regard.



It was reported that the hospital admitted 26 victims of the fire, of whom two died on the way, and four are in serious conditions.



The block is designed in the tube house style, featuring one facade and three sides adjoining other residential properties.



There are approximately 40-50 flats available for lease, predominantly occupied by families and students.



The structure boasts an underground car park, eight storeys of apartments, and a top floor balcony.



Each level comprises five apartments, ranging in size from 35 to 56sq.m./.