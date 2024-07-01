Quang Tri to launch peak campaign to combat IUU fishing

Fishermen prepare for a fishing trip. (Photo: VNA)

The central province of Quang Tri is going to launch a peak campaign from July 1 to August 31 to increase patrols and examinations at sea while resolutely handling violations in an effort to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Huu Vinh.