Quang Ninh attracts additional 115 million USD from Japan investors

At the conference on April 19 (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

The Quang Ninh Economic Zone Authority (QEZA) presented investment certificates to two Japanese projects worth 115 million USD in total at a conference held at Song Khoai Industrial Park (IP) on April 19.



One of the two projects is a plastics molding plant invested by Tenma Vietnam Co., Ltd. at a total cost of 56 million USD. It will become operational in the second quarter of 2025.



The other is an electro-mechanical system project invested by Yaskawa Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd., which has total registered capital of nearly 59 million USD, and will be put into operation in April 2026.



Quang Ninh province wants to lure at least 3 billion USD in FDI capital into local IPs and 55 trillion VND (2.16 billion USD) in domestic capital, while targeting wastewater treatment and monitoring systems installed at all of the IPs.



The province urged FDI firms to work towards the target of 3 billion USD in revenue and 850 billion VND in state budget contribution, and job generation for more than 3,000 workers.



The conference also helped the QEZA to gain a better insight into their difficulties, and better grasp the opportunity to ride the FDI capital wave.

At the event, participants discussed and responded to inquiries from investors, including the value added tax refund, support mechanism for enterprises to install solar panels, job demands of local people, and fire prevention and control procedures./.