Public Security Ministry helps Tra Vinh build 1,290 houses for poor, near-poor families





A house among the 1,290 for local poor and near-poor families in Tra Vinh is handed over at the event. (Photo: VNA)



Each house with an area of about 40 sq.m costs 65 million VND ( 2,600 USD), of which the ministry gives 50 million VND and the province covers the remaining fund.

It is expected that the houses will be handed over to beneficiaries on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2024) and the 79th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2024).



Speaking at the handover ceremony in Binh Phu commune, Cang Long district on April 12, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, Deputy Minister of Public Security, said that for years, the ministry has offered housing support for disadvantaged people across the country.



It has supported the construction of more than 15,000 houses, and many boarding schools in localities such as Son La, Dien Bien, Cao Bang, Lai Chau, Tuyen Quang, Thanh Hoa, Lang Son, Hoa Binh, Nghe An, Soc Trang, Bac Kan, and Dak Lak.



According to Secretary of the Tra Vinh provincial Party Committee Ngo Chi Cuong, in the last two years, with its Social Security Fund and Fund for the Poor, Tra Vinh spent nearly 64 billion VND supporting 1,527 poor and near-poor households to build houses, each with 40-50 million VND.



Currently, the province has 3,416 poor households, accounting for 1.19% of its population and 6,773 near-poor households, 2.35%./.