At the talks between Long and Cuban Minister of the Interior Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, the two sides evaluated the outcomes of the implementation of a cooperation agreement signed between the two ministries in 2018, and reviewed the partnership between the two sides in recent years.



They pledged to strengthen cooperation in security protection and trans-national crimes, contributing to ensuring social order and safety in each country, while increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels and experts in many areas, and speeding up the implementation of agreed contents between the two ministries.



Visiting the Russian-Cuban Fire and Rescue Specialists Training Centre, Long presented the centre with a number of fire prevention and rescue equipment.



During their stay, they also laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Park in Havana, and visited the monument commemorating Cuban hero Che Guevarra and the Fidel Castro Centre - the place for collecting, keeping and honouring the legacy left by the Cuban Commander-in-chief./.